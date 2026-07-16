Cloudy skies and plenty of humidity for Thursday, with a few stray showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Stray showers possible for the northern half of the Coastal Bend

Mostly Cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s

Saharan dust sticks around into the weekend

Thursday Forecast

Today we'll hold on to plenty of cloud cover overhead and even see a few stray showers and storms potentially for the northern half of the viewing area. By this afternoon a couple of quick pop ups could try to form in western neighborhoods closer to Duval county, but the majority of us will likely remain dry out there. Either way, afternoon highs are expected to top out in the lower 90s with a decent breeze from the southeast reaching peak gusts of 20-25mph this afternoon before quieting down tonight.

Dwindling Rain Chances and Saharan Dust Overhead

We're still holding on to the spotty showers today and maybe even into our Friday, but by the weekend virtually all of that activity should be drying up with more sunshine coming out. With more afternoon sunshine we'll be even warmer this weekend and heading into next week with the mid 90s for daytime highs and of course heat index values upwards of the triple digits.

We also have Saharan dust still sitting overhead with a few more pulses into the weekend and the start of next week. So if you remember the hazy skies we started the week off with when we had more sunshine, we'll be heading back to that as we head into the next few days! This is something to keep in mind for those of us sensitive to changes in the air quality, and also for the sunset lovers since it should make for some pretty nice setups with more light scattering occurring in the atmosphere.

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!