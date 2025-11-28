Cloudy conditions tonight with a chance of showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Cloudy conditions stick around in the forecast through the night with some shower activity possible.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temps in the low 80s Saturday

Rain chances return this weekend

Temperatures stick around in the mid 70s and low 80s through Saturday before our next cold front arrives. Rain chances come back into the forecast tonight into Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures start to drop into the 50s Saturday night.

Into Sunday morning, our next cold front arrives in our neighborhoods, dropping high temperatures into the mid and upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Conditions remain cloudy and rainy through Monday with sunny skies returning Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of showers

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 15-20 mph

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: Low 53ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a great Friday!