Cloudy and cool to start the week with a few showers on the way tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cloudy and cool to start the week into Tuesday
- Rain chance builds slightly by tonight into tomorrow
- Cold fronts on the way keep us in the 60s for most of this week
Today we have plenty of cloud cover overhead and temperatures kicking us off in the 50s with a few upper 40s sprinkled in. By tonight we'll see a few scattered showers push into the area, however not everyone will see this rainfall with how spotty it will be. Some of this could return by tomorrow night before the rest of the work week looks to dry us out precipitation wise. In terms of temperatures this week we'll be in a battle between the 60s and 70s thanks to a couple of cold fronts on the way by Wednesday night and Friday evening. Longer range data has us starting to warm up outside of the seven day forecast so make sure to enjoy the 60s while we have them!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Cloudy
Temperature: 66F
Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers
Temperature: 50F
Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy
Temperature: 64F
Winds: N 5-10 mph
I hope you have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!