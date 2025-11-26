Cloudy and breezy through the remainder of the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have fall-like temperatures in the forecast the next few days thanks to this morning's cold front.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
This morning started off with some shower activity across our neighborhoods as our latest cold front pushed through our area. This afternoon, temperatures topped out in the low to mid 70s. We will continue to see highs in the 70s through Friday, making Thanksgiving Day a great forecast.
Thanksgiving Day, temperatures will start in the mid 50s and rise to the mid 70s. We will see increased winds in the morning and afternoon similar to today. Our next cold front is expected to move in late this weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 57ºF
Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, clear skies
Temperature: High 74ºF
Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Have a great Wednesday!