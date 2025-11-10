Clear skies and cool temperatures for our Monday across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dry and cool air remains in place with daytime highs only in the low to mid 60s

Gusty winds continue into the early afternoon before they decrease going into the evening

Fire danger is moderate to high through the middle of this week when we start to see more moisture work in

Starting tomorrow we'll see temperatures start to warm back up into the 70s before the 80s return by Wednesday and through the rest of the week. Overnight lows follow the same pattern going from the 40s tonight to the 60s for the rest of the seven day forecast. Currently fire danger is high and extreme for today, then moderate and high tomorrow and into Wednesday. Rain wise our best chances are currently lying with the weekend but overall the chances look scattered for right now.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Clear, Cool, and Breezy

Temperature: 66F

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold

Temperature: 42F

Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild

Temperature: 76F

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Have a great Monday and start of your week Coastal Bend!