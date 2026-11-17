CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Chilly start with upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday morning

Sunny and dry Tuesday with highs near 70ºF

Temperatures climbing through the 70s this week

Cold front

The coldest air behind a cold front generally arrives about 24 hours after the front's passage. This is especially the case when skies are clear, as the afternoon warmth is free to radiate back up into the atmosphere. All this to say Tuesday morning is going to be even cooler than Monday. Temps heading out the door will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Don't worry, we'll rebound by the afternoon. Temps will rise through the 70s throughout the week. This week will be generally drive, but a coastal trough (a "wrinkle of low pressure" along the coast) looks to develop on Thursday morning, so there is a chance of showers for coastal areas. This shouldn't have a big impact on your plans. I'm also watching the Big Weather Picture for our next cold front, which could arrive by next Monday.

Clear skies and chilly temps on Tuesday morning will rebound nicely by afternoon

Have a great week Coastal Bend!