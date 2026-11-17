CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Chilly start with upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday morning
- Sunny and dry Tuesday with highs near 70ºF
- Temperatures climbing through the 70s this week
Cold front
The coldest air behind a cold front generally arrives about 24 hours after the front's passage. This is especially the case when skies are clear, as the afternoon warmth is free to radiate back up into the atmosphere. All this to say Tuesday morning is going to be even cooler than Monday. Temps heading out the door will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Don't worry, we'll rebound by the afternoon. Temps will rise through the 70s throughout the week. This week will be generally drive, but a coastal trough (a "wrinkle of low pressure" along the coast) looks to develop on Thursday morning, so there is a chance of showers for coastal areas. This shouldn't have a big impact on your plans. I'm also watching the Big Weather Picture for our next cold front, which could arrive by next Monday.
Have a great week Coastal Bend!