CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny and comfortable fall afternoon

Highs in the 60s

Cold temps on Thanksgiving morning in the upper 30s and low 40s

Warm up this weekend

A forecast to be thankful for

Today, the sun makes a striking comeback after its noticeable absence on Tuesday. Overnight, the clouds were able to clear up giving way to clearer conditions and an opportunity for the ground to cool off even more due to radiational cooling. This is why many of our neighborhoods woke up to temperatures mostly in the lower 40s. Winds will continue blowing out of the North, but will settle down during the afternoon, which should allow the Small Craft Advisory to expire and the waves to become more gentile for the boaters. Our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers on Facebook reported frost on windshields in Duval county, which could be a re-occurring possibility on Thanksgiving morning. Outside of our viewing area, most of west and north-central texas are under freeze watches and warnings this morning. These will likely be reissued overnight as temperatures across most of Texas approach freezing or sub-freezing. The good news is that I'm not expecting a hard freeze to occur here in South Texas, but it will certainly still be pretty cold on Thursday morning. At the most, maybe a little frost on some car windshields or on grass.

Feeling like a cold turkey on Thanksgiving

For our Thanksgiving forecast, a few more clouds will build back overhead after 7AM. Depending on where and when these clouds set up, it could have a little influence on where exactly our morning lows bottom out. Right now, I'm forecasting 37 degrees for Corpus Christi, but if we wake up to more clouds overhead, we might not be able to cool that far. This could be one of the coldest Thanksgiving mornings in recent memory. In 2017, we hit a morning low of 38, but I don't expect our lows to match the all time record low of 35 degrees set back in 1980. Like our Wednesday, temperatures should heat right back up into the mid 60s, setting up the perfect "sweater weather" kind of day on queue for turkey day!

The week ahead

By the weekend, temperatures rebound into the middle 70s, which is very common for late November. Another cold front is seeking to sweep by on Sunday, which could knock our temps down to the upper 60s and low 70s for Monday. I don't expect this cooldown to be as dramatic compared to what was felt, but I will let you know if that forecast changes. To conclude the month of November, we're not expecting rain chances for the next few days (less than 10% coverage), and those drier conditions should linger into next week.

Chilly weather and clear sky persist today, but Thanksgiving will start even colder

Have a great holiday week ahead!