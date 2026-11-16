Chilly start to the week with breezy conditions in the wake of our cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cloudy skies for Monday with highs in the lower 60s

Breezy with peak gusts near 25-30mph from the north

Sunshine returns Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the 70s through the work week

Rain chances remain low on the seven day forecast

Cold start to the third week of November

In the wake of yesterday's cold front we are feeling the cool down in South Texas with highs only expected to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. We're also stuck with a layer of cloud cover overhead for today keeping us cooler in combination with the stronger winds from the north gusting up to 30mph at times. Tomorrow we'll see more sunshine return to the skies, but still remain below average with highs rounding out in the mid to upper 60s for the majority of us.

How rain chances are shaping up through the week ahead

For now rain chances remain at the bottom of the board for the start of the work week with high pressure pushing into the Lone Star State. We could see some drizzle at most today, but I don't think you'll be needing to take the umbrella along for a while. By the end of the week we could see a few sea breeze showers taking shape once again but they won't amount to much. This weekend we could finally see enough moisture in the Coastal Bend, along with some upper level energy that could bring a few more showers to the table from Saturday through next Monday. However it's not looking super widespread right now with around ~30% coverage and with so much time to go the forecast is likely to shift one way or another, so stay tuned for updates!

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!