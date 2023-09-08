Watch Now
Changes arrive this weekend

Rain slowly returns to the forecast
Stefanie's WX 9-8-23
Posted at 7:37 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 08:38:57-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

Another hot weekend is on the menu for us! Today, 'feels like' temps will soar in the 110-114ºF range for a period of two hours or longer. Heat Advisories will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m. We'll likely see a few more heat alerts before Fall really arrives, but changes are on the way!

A pair of cold fronts will arrive in Texas over the next couple of days. The first will lose steam near the I-10 corridor and trigger a few isolated showers on Sunday; the second will sink a little closer to the Coastal Bend and will provide better rain chances for the middle of next week.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

