Changes arrive this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

Another hot weekend is on the menu for us! Today, 'feels like' temps will soar in the 110-114ºF range for a period of two hours or longer. Heat Advisories will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m. We'll likely see a few more heat alerts before Fall really arrives, but changes are on the way!

A pair of cold fronts will arrive in Texas over the next couple of days. The first will lose steam near the I-10 corridor and trigger a few isolated showers on Sunday; the second will sink a little closer to the Coastal Bend and will provide better rain chances for the middle of next week.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!