CHANGES AHEAD: Humidity rising ahead of our next chance for meaningful rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Still warm and muggy

Patchy fog expected Thursday morning

Rain chances increase into the weekend

After a long stretch of near-record heat, Wednesday marked the beginning of a slightly cooler temperature trend. Make no mistake — temperatures will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s for what looks to be the rest of October, but the heat has been tamed. With a weak cold front that moved across the Coastal Bend earlier today, humidity was more forgiving, but that was a short break. Expect muggy conditions to return to the forecast overnight and through the rest of this week. This is good news, as it seems this surge of moisture will be just in time for our next cold front to bring rain to the forecast!

KRIS 6 WX This bar graph shows rain chances over the next seven days. Widely scattered rain is expected with the best chances on Saturday.

This will be our best opportunity for meaningful October rainfall not only across our neighborhoods, but also across our watershed. Widely scattered rain is expected with the best chances on Saturday. As of now, all of the Coastal Bend should expect some rain, but our northern neighborhoods will probably see the highest accumulations. More details to come!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, a bit muggy

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, humid

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a wonderful evening!