Calm start to Friday, with rain chances returning for this afternoon and weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Calm start in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies

Afternoon sunshine and 80s with isolated shower development

Rain chances pick up Saturday through Sunday with heavy rain at times

Flood Watch in effect through 7pm Memorial Day (Monday)

Friday Forecast

Today we're seeing a bit of a lull in the rain chances compared to the last few days which is giving our soil a much needed breather after the inches of rain that has come down. We'll see partly cloudy skies today and winds from the southeast around 10-15mph for most of us with gusts pushing ~20-25mph. This afternoon with daytime heating we could see some isolated showers or even a storm or two show up on the radar closer to 3-7pm. These could have heavy downpours at times and cause some light flooding with our already saturated soils so keep it in mind for Friday night plans!

Memorial Day Weekend Rain

As we head into our overnight time frame we'll see more activity pushing in from the west and work into the Coastal Bend. This trend continues minimally for the overnight hours, but really start to pick up into our Saturday morning and afternoon. That's when we're expecting showers and storms to be more widespread and bringing another inch or two of rain with it for those who see it. I expect most of us still get some rain either way, and with the Flood Watch in effect through 7pm on Memorial Day you'll want to stay mindful of the rain for your weekend plans. Remember to never drive through high water areas!

I hope you have a great Friday and start to your weekend!