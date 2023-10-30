Bundle up! Fall is back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

It's cold outside! Be sure to bundle up because cold and windy weather is here to stay through the middle of the week. Temperatures are feeling extra chilly this morning thanks to strong north winds 20-30mph gusting to 45 mph! This is creating windchills in the 30s!! Expect highs in the low to middle 50s this afternoon with overcast skies.

Tuesday morning will be even colder as reinforcing cold air arrives throughout the rest of our Monday. In fact, the coldest morning will be Wednesday morning, where temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s area wide! While freeze conditions are not expected, it's a good idea to make plans for pets and plants, and to take care of any exposed pipes. By the end of the week, highs will return to the 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Have a warm and marvelous Monday!