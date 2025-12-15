Bundle up, Coastal Bend! The week ahead will begin on a very chilly note.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Monday morning temps: 30s/40s
- Another chance of rain midweek
- Warmer end to the week
COLD START
This morning's cold front made for a chilly Sunday, but it'll be even colder on Monday morning. Cooler and drier air is still moving into the Coastal Bend, so expect low temperatures to begin in the 30s and 40s as we're heading out the door on Monday. Expect the sunshine to warm afternoon highs into the upper 50s, but breezy conditions will keep a 'bite' in the air.
Rain returns
Another round of rain comes on Tuesday night and carrying into Wednesday. Expect widely scattered showers to move across our neighborhoods after sunset on Tuesday. Gloomy conditions with off-and-on rain will linger into Wednesday. Rainfall totals through next week range from a tenth to possibly a quarter-inch. Temps steadily return to the upper 80s later in the week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Sunday night: Cloudy and chilly
Temperature: Low 41ºF
Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Monday: Chilly! Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: High 57ºF
Winds: NNE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer
Temperature: Low 48ºF
Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Have an awesome week!