CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Monday morning temps: 30s/40s

Another chance of rain midweek

Warmer end to the week

COLD START

This morning's cold front made for a chilly Sunday, but it'll be even colder on Monday morning. Cooler and drier air is still moving into the Coastal Bend, so expect low temperatures to begin in the 30s and 40s as we're heading out the door on Monday. Expect the sunshine to warm afternoon highs into the upper 50s, but breezy conditions will keep a 'bite' in the air.

Rain returns

Another round of rain comes on Tuesday night and carrying into Wednesday. Expect widely scattered showers to move across our neighborhoods after sunset on Tuesday. Gloomy conditions with off-and-on rain will linger into Wednesday. Rainfall totals through next week range from a tenth to possibly a quarter-inch. Temps steadily return to the upper 80s later in the week.

Bundle up, Coastal Bend! The week ahead will begin on a very chilly note.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Sunday night: Cloudy and chilly

Temperature: Low 41ºF

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Monday: Chilly! Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: High 57ºF

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer

Temperature: Low 48ºF

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Have an awesome week!