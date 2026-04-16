Breezy southeasterly winds keep us humid, but our next cold front is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Breezy winds from the southeast, picking up more in the afternoon

Daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s (and a few 90s to the west)

Next cold front Saturday night brings a cool down and rain chances

With dew points in the lower 70s nearly across the board we're definitely feeling the mugginess this morning and can't rule out one or two spots of isolated drizzle but it won't be as common as the past two days. Low temperatures are in the lower 70s also, so the jacket might not even be needed today! As we head into the afternoon winds will pick up once again towards peak gusts around ~25mph from the southeast with daytime highs approaching the mid to upper 80s for most of us and a few 90s towards Duval county.

Going into our Friday tomorrow we'll be pretty similar to today with a muggy start, followed by a partly cloudy and breezy afternoon. Gusts even push a little higher tomorrow afternoon around the ~25-30mph range from the southeast.

As we head into the weekend we're expecting the bigger changes for our pattern. Saturday still looks pretty similar to this week, although with cloudy skies overhead by that point. Saturday night is when the cold front is supposed to get here and start to cool us off! Sunday we'll likely bottom out in the upper 50s and then see afternoon highs only in the lower 70s and even hold on to those cooler temps for Monday of next week before we warm back up.

In terms of our rain chances they also start to pick up along the front, but even better after the cold front as we go into Sunday night and our Monday of next week. It's not currently looking like a total drought buster, but current rainfall estimates bring in a good 0.25-0.75" across portions of the area depending on where some of the heaviest downpours develop. Either way make sure to check back for updates throughout these next two days and then this weekend when the cold front finally arrives!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Breezy with Partly Cloudy Skies

Temperature: 87F

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Humid



Temperature: 73F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 86F

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

I hope you have a great start to your Thursday!