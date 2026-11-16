Breezy and cool Monday after a cold front leaves behind comfy fall-like weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Weekend Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Gale Warning & Small Craft Advisory in effect until Monday night

HIGH Rip Current Risk at the beaches

Cooldown on Monday with highs in the mid 60s

Cloudy Monday with clearer skies Tuesday

Hazardous marine conditions through Monday

As this front passes through the area today into our Monday, winds will blow of the Northeast and could be quite breezy at times. Sustained winds in excess 20mph are likely tonight. With less friction over water, the winds will be slightly stronger, leading to hazardous marine conditions for boaters. Gale force gusts and rough seas are possible tonight through Monday evening. A Gale Warning and Small Craft Advisory will last until Monday night at 6PM CST. In Port Aransas, waters have already reached the dunes, making it more difficult to drive on beach roads. Minor coastal erosion or coastal inundation is still a possibility during high tide periods. The next high tide is forecast around 1:11 AM CST Monday in Port Aransas. Tonight, a high risk for life-threatening rip currents are forecast with these choppier waters. With these conditions, I'd avoid going into the waters until later on Monday or Tuesday.

KRIS 6 Weather

KRIS 6 Weather

Feeling like Fall

On Monday, most of us will catch a break from the rain and feel the cooldown after our cold front passes by. Monday morning, we will wake up to temps in the mid 50s, but the clouds will only allow our highs to creep into the low to mid 60s. Expect a gradual warming trend throughout the week, alongside increasing moisture in the area. Rain chances remain quite low throughout the week, with less than 25% coverage in the Coastal Bend through next weekend. Sunday looks to be delivering better rain chances into the following week, with another cooldown possible, but there's still some uncertainty with exactly how that could play out. Keep checking back in on the forecast.

KRIS 6 Weather

KRIS 6 Weather

Have a great rest of your weekend!