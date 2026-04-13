Breezy afternoons from the southeast could lead to some light morning showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy morning with spotty showers

Humid and breezy this afternoon in the 80s

Tracking out next cold front into the weekend

As we start off the new week we're still holding on to winds from the southeast putting our dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. With the abundant moisture it cold lead to some spotty drizzle for the morning commute today and daily through the work week ahead. It just won't add up to much on the rain gauges out there unfortunately. As we head into the afternoons we'll start to clear out with partly cloudy skies, and see wind gusts start to pick up around 20-25 mph from the southeast.

By the weekend we're tracking a cold front potentially working into the area. Currently it's looking like it will bring around a ~30-40% rain chance with it and a decent cool down for temperatures! Saturday we'll still be in the mid 80s for daytime highs, and following the front we'll be in the 70s going into Sunday and Monday of next week before we start to warm back up once again.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy Morning w/ spotty showers, Breezy and Partly Cloudy afternoon

Temperature: 83F

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Humid



Temperature: 72F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy Morning w/ spotty showers, Breezy and Partly Cloudy afternoon

Temperature: 84F

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!