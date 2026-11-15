BLOG: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon ahead of a cooldown Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Weekend Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Widely scattered thunderstorms starting Sunday afternoon, a few storms may be severe

Thunderstorms might contain damaging winds and large hail

Localized flooding could occur mostly to the north of Corpus Christi Bay

Cooldown on Monday with highs in the mid 60s

A stormy situation on Sunday

On Sunday, we're expecting stronger storms to develop alongside of an approaching cold front in the Coastal Bend. This front has been fairly stationary on Saturday, and has helped to cause some additional storms to develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Late Sunday morning into the afternoon hours, a line of scattered thunderstorms is expected to push through the Coastal Bend. The strongest storms and most intense rainfall will likely set up in our northeastern neighborhoods, but the outflow from these storms could kick up new storms ahead of this line. This rain won't be completely widespread, as some of our furthest inland neighborhoods could miss out on seeing any rain for Sunday. Up towards the Victoria Crossroads, neighborhoods can expect about an inch of rain, but the further south you go, less than one inch can be anticipated over the next 7 days.

KRIS 6 Weather

Severe Weather Potential

The Coastal Bend is under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday afternoon. Primary weather hazards will be damaging winds possibly up to 60mph, large hail up to 1.00" in diameter, and localized flooding from heavy rainfall. A quick spin up tornado can't be completely ruled out, but the odds of that happening are quite low. Aransas and Refugio counties are also under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding. By around noon on Sunday, a line of thunderstorms will approach our Northeastern coastal neighborhoods and continue to push towards the southeast. The main window for severe weather is expected to take place is between noon and 10pm Sunday.

KRIS 6 Weather

Make sure you are staying weather aware on Sunday as these storms roll through the area, and keep checking back in on the forecast for any new information regarding timing and intensity of storms.

The week ahead

On Monday, most of us will catch a break from the rain and feel the cooldown after our cold front passes by. Right now, most of the weather models are depicting highs in the mid 60s in the Coastal Bend for Monday and possibly Tuesday. I will continue to monitor lower rain chances through later next week, with some more moisture coming back into the picture.

KRIS 6 Weather

Have a great rest of your Thursday!