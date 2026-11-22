CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Showers ending this evening

Much cooler temps beginning Monday

Coastal Flood Advisory continues through Monday

Second bout of cold air arrives Tuesday

Sunday Storms

Sunday brought showers and storms to the coastal neighborhoods of South Texas. Many Coastal Bend Weather Watchers even witnessed tropical funnel clouds on Sunday.

Thanksgiving Holiday week

Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temps will kick off the Thanksgiving holiday travel week. Temperatures will be cooler than average beginning Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Another surge of cold air arrives on Tuesday. This will likely spark a few lighter showers across the area. Once the cooler drier air settles in, we'll enjoy sunny and cold weather. Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday will be the coldest days, despite the sunshine. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s, and lowers 40s; expect afternoon high temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Talk about that 'fall feel' just in time for Thanksgiving dinner!

Have a great week ahead!