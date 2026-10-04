Bands of rain move into our coastal neighborhoods, but shower activity decreases early this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy weekend, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cool front passes through the Coastal Bend

Low pressure in the Gulf brings in showers

Cooler temps last into next week

A change of pace is in the weekend forecast

Many neighbors expressed delight at the cooler temps on Friday! There's more of that in the forecast. A very weak cold front is trekking across the Coastal Bend— but it's not going far. As this front continues to pass through the area, it is expected to stall just offshore, keeping rain in the forecast for Sunday and part of Monday. Temperatures will stay close to normal for this time of the year, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

On Sunday, our coastal communities might get a better 'drink' of rain compared to inland neighborhoods. The area of low pressure in the Gulf will continue to shift towards the south, bringing the showers a little further to the south with it for Sunday's rain chances. It will be close enough to send waves of downpours across our southern coastal neighborhoods. This will hopefully make up for the lower rain total from Thursday and Friday in these areas.

A break in the rain... for now

By next Tuesday, drier conditions will settle into place. This means less humidity and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s! After 'Agonizing August' and 'September Summer' heat, this weather pattern should feel pretty rewarding. We're still ironing out the forecast for the second half of the week, as another frontal boundary could enhance some rain chances later this week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!