CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Decreasing clouds

Stray showers still possible

Above average temps continue

The heat is on... again

The forecast is back to business as usual: hot and muggy. Temperatures will be warmer, but humidity will be just a tiny bit less oppressive. Overall, it's still summer outside! Most neighborhoods will be under a moderate (2 out of 4) heat risk on Friday and improving into Saturday. Afternoon high temps will top out in the middle 90s with 'feels like' temps in the low 100s.

Rain takes a back seat

Minimal rain chances remain in the forecast this weekend. We can't rule out a shower here or there, but rain will not be the star of our weekend forecast. That may change next week! I've got better rain chnces in the forecast for the middle of next week. I'm tracking a cold front that will reach Texas next week— but it's unclear whether it will reach South Texas. I think this system could lead to better rainfall, but it's still too early to know specifics. Stay tuned!

BACK TO BUSINESS: Friday's forecast includes more sunshine and heat, less rain

Have a great evening!