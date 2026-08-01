August starts with dangerous heat and isolated PM showers possible Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Happy Saturday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Stray to isolated showers expected Sunday afternoon

Moderate to Major Heat Risk (2/3 out of 4)

'Feels like' temps from 110-115

Nueces River flooding continues

Dangerous Heat Continues

This weekend, we will see an influx of moisture from the Gulf as winds shift to a more direct onshore flow. With forecast 'feels-like' temperatures from 110-115 degrees across the Coastal Bend, the National Weather Service has gone ahead and issued a Heat Advisory through 7 PM on Saturday. With this dangerous heat sticking around through the weekend, additional advisories may be issued on Sunday or Monday as air temperatures close in on the 100-degree mark area-wide. On Sunday, temperatures will once again climb into the upper 90s in Corpus Christi, with inland communities approaching 100 degrees in some spots. Moderate to Major Heat Risk (level 2/3 out of 4) will continue through the beginning of next week. Please make sure to stay cool, hydrated, and look before you lock. Check on kids, pets, and the elderly as they are more prone to heat-related illness!

KRIS 6 Weather

Nueces River Flooding

As of Saturday afternoon, the Nueces River has nearly peaked around 39.3 feet. Several roadways have already been closed off from the public as flood waters have overtaken some roadways near George West in Live Oak County. The river will remain in the major flood stage through the middle of next week, but it will take several more days for the waters to subside.

Major Victory in the Watershed

On Saturday, water capacity at Lake Corpus Christi reached 41.8%, and is only expected to climb further! Capacity at Choke Canyon has not changed since Thursday and remains at 24.9%. Since Lake Corpus Christi is a smaller body of water compared to Choke Canyon, the "change" in capacity will be greater in Lake Corpus Christi. Combined reservoir capacity sits at 29.7%, and will likely surpass 30% in the next few hours. This is big news for the Coastal Bend, as we will meet the criteria to exit Stage 3 Water Restrictions and jump back up to Stage 2 Water Restrictions. We haven't seen this in years, and it is certainly good progress being made in our watershed.





Have a great rest of your weekend, Coastal Bend!