Arctic blast arriving this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- High pressure will provide sunny and comfortable conditions for your Saturday
- Winds will calm down tomorrow coming from South before they increase again ahead of the arctic blast
- Our next cold front that will bring in the cold arctic air is set to arrive late Saturday through early Sunday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Temperature: Low near 45
Winds: E at 5-10 MPH. Gusts as high as 21 MPH
Tomorrow:
Temperature: High near 70
Winds: ESE at 10-15 MPH
Sunday:
Temperature: 51
Winds: N 15-25 MPH
Have a good night!