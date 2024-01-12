Watch Now
Arctic blast arriving this weekend

Cold cloudy day in Corpus Christi - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Minerva Lupe Suarez
Cloudy and cold today; a bit milder Monday
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 17:28:13-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • High pressure will provide sunny and comfortable conditions for your Saturday
  • Winds will calm down tomorrow coming from South before they increase again ahead of the arctic blast
  • Our next cold front that will bring in the cold arctic air is set to arrive late Saturday through early Sunday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Temperature: Low near 45

Winds: E at 5-10 MPH. Gusts as high as 21 MPH

Tomorrow:
Temperature: High near 70

Winds: ESE at 10-15 MPH

Sunday:
Temperature: 51

Winds: N 15-25 MPH

Have a good night!

