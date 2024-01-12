Arctic blast arriving this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



High pressure will provide sunny and comfortable conditions for your Saturday

Winds will calm down tomorrow coming from South before they increase again ahead of the arctic blast

Our next cold front that will bring in the cold arctic air is set to arrive late Saturday through early Sunday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Temperature: Low near 45

Winds: E at 5-10 MPH. Gusts as high as 21 MPH

Tomorrow:

Temperature: High near 70

Winds: ESE at 10-15 MPH

Sunday:

Temperature: 51

Winds: N 15-25 MPH

Have a good night!