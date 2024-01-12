Tips to protect your home's pipes during cold weather

The water department wants to make sure you are prepared... By properly protecting your pipes.
The most important thing Corpus Christi Water wants to emphasize to its residents - is to protect and insulate any pipes that might be exposed to the weather… which would be located on the outside of your home.
Here are some tips CCW- wants to remind you:
Wrap the outside pipes with foam insulation, towels or pool noodles - to keep the heat from escaping faster
Disconnect outdoor hoses
Cover those outdoor faucets
Turn off irrigation systems
Open cabinets under sinks in kitchen and bathrooms so heat can flow
Check for leaks
Keep your home heated even when traveling
