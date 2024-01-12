How to protect your pets and plants from the incoming Arctic blast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the Artic blast looming, KRIS 6 asked the city how to protect pets, and asked plant experts how to keep plants alive.

Interim Animal Care Services Program Manager for the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS), Miguel Escobar, CCACS officers will respond to calls regarding animals left out in the cold.

"Once the feel-like temperature is below 32 degrees, that’s when animals can only be outside while you are outside physically supervising your animal," said Escobar.

Escobar stressed that the officers will be going off of the "feel like" temps as opposed to the actual temperatures.

Miguel Escobar tells me pet owners who break this ordinance can receive a hefty fine.

"The fine is up to a $500 municipal citation. The best way I can put it is you want to make sure your fur babies are with you at all times. You’re inside, they’re inside," said Escobar.

He also says that the animal officers have been out educating the public about the ordinance to keep the animals safe.

"Just to make sure that everyone is fully aware. Our main objective here is the safety and welfare of the animals. To make sure that they’re able to be housed correctly and warm," said Escobar.

Alight freeze will kill tender plants. KRIS 6 spoke with Gill's Garden Centerfor tips on keeping plants alive.

"So there’s definitely two main things when you’re protecting plants that you can’t bring in. You want to make sure you water everything really well. And that’s just going to insulate the root system," said Page.

Page said you also want to wrap the plant, but says there is one key detail when covering the plant or tree.

"When you cover you have to make sure you anchor things down to the ground so that cold air can’t blow up underneath there. You don’t want to 'lollipop' them and tie it around the trunk. You want to go all the way to the ground, that way you’re catching that ground warmth. And it’s gonna really help keep that warm," said Page.

