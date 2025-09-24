Another warm day in the forecast before cold front arrives Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We have another warm day in the forecast before we see a slight relief in temperatures for the end of the week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Wednesday is the last warm day of the week
- Rainfall increases overnight into Thursday
- Cold front approaches Thursday morning
Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid 90s for Corpus Christi this afternoon with increased heat index values. Headed into the evening, we will see rain chances increasing being promoted by the approaching cold front. With our recent dry trend, this could lead to some localized flooding in our neighborhoods as heavy rainfall is anticipated from overnight into Thursday.
As the cold front approaches into Thursday morning, highs on Thursday will struggle to break into the 90s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny with showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Cold front moves in, showers and thunderstorms likely
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Have a great Wednesday!