Another warm afternoon in the forecast before cold front arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! This afternoon, high temperatures reached the low to mid 90s across our neighborhoods.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Highs in the 90s Monday and Tuesday

Cold front arrives Tuesday night

Cooler than average temperatures Wednesday through Friday

Another warm afternoon is in store for us in Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 90s before our next cold front arrives of the season, Tuesday night. This will be a stronger cold front that will impact our temperatures for a few days in the Coastal Bend.

From Wednesday until Friday, temperatures will rest in the 70s with lows in the 50s, putting us below average for the week. We are also expecting gusty winds with the cold front, therefore the National Weather Service has issued a Gale Watch for Tuesday evening into Wednesday night. Conditions will last a few days before temperatures return to the 80s by the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny, warm afternoon

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: S 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: ESE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great Monday!