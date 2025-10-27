Another warm afternoon in the forecast before cold front arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! This afternoon, high temperatures reached the low to mid 90s across our neighborhoods.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Highs in the 90s Monday and Tuesday
- Cold front arrives Tuesday night
- Cooler than average temperatures Wednesday through Friday
Another warm afternoon is in store for us in Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 90s before our next cold front arrives of the season, Tuesday night. This will be a stronger cold front that will impact our temperatures for a few days in the Coastal Bend.
From Wednesday until Friday, temperatures will rest in the 70s with lows in the 50s, putting us below average for the week. We are also expecting gusty winds with the cold front, therefore the National Weather Service has issued a Gale Watch for Tuesday evening into Wednesday night. Conditions will last a few days before temperatures return to the 80s by the weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Sunny, warm afternoon
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: ESE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Have a great Monday!