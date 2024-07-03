Watch Now
Another hot summer day, less haze ahead of Independence Day

Susan Havard
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jul 03, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend! We are still pretty hot out there for our mid-week temperatures. We will be less hazy as the Saharan Dust moves across the Coastal Bend but we will see another wave at the end of this week into the weekend. We are continuing to track Hurricane Beryl as it moves across the Caribbean and moves west. You can find the latest updates on Beryl in our Hurricane Blog.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Still hot outside but no heat alerts in place
  • Less hazy conditions as the Saharan Dust passes through the Coastal Bend
  • Rain is likely this weekend as Hurricane Beryl continues to move west towards the Gulf of Mexico

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, less hazy

Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 13-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with moderate winds

Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 8-15 mph

Thursday: Happy Independence Day! Sunny with potential heat alerts

Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 6-15 mph

Have a great and safe Wednesday!

