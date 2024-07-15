Another hot, summer day: Hazy skies from Saharan Dust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend! We started the day hot, humid, and with hazy skies due to the Saharan Dust moving through our area. That should clear up later in the evening hours as we experience waves of this dust throughout the summer. High pressure is still hanging on, limiting our rain chances during our work week, but we may have scattered showers on the way this weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot, humid, and hazy skies
- Saharan Dust hangs on for the moment, but should move on by tonight
- No rain in the forecast this week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with peaks of sunshine
Temperature: High 94°F
Winds: SE 8-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy , slightly breezy
Temperature: Low 79°F
Winds: SE 8-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, humid
Temperature: High 95°F
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Have a great rest of your Monday!