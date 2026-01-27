Another freeze to start the day with sunny skies warming us up this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Freeze warning in effect through 9:00am

Sunny skies and 50s this afternoon

50s and 60s through the (dry) seven-day forecast

As we're waking up for our Tuesday most of our neighborhoods are below freezing with the exception of the Island coming in around the mid 30s. Going towards 9am we should be out of the freeze for most of us as this afternoon brings the mid 50s back to the board for daytime highs here in Corpus Christi. For the middle of the week we'll hold on to the mostly sunny skies with high pressure overhead steering rain chances away. Temperature wise things get more mild into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday under the sunshine before Thursday evening into Friday morning brings our next cold front. This one keeps us cool for the weekend with overnight lows as of now hovering around ~33-34F. If it gains any strength we'll keep you updated, but as of now today is our final freeze on the seven day forecast!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Cool

Temperature: 55F

Winds: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold



Temperature: 38F

Winds: E-NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 65F

Winds: E-NE 5-10 mph

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend! Make sure to stay warm out there!