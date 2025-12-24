Another foggy start for our Christmas Eve with a weekend cold front in sight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend and Merry Christmas Eve!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory through 10am this morning
- 80s for daytime highs this afternoon with feels like temps in the mid 80s
- Sunday night brings our next cold front and rain chance to the area
Today we're starting off foggy and humid once again for our Christmas Eve with sunshine and 80s expected this afternoon. As we go into the Christmas holiday we'll repeat this pattern and continue it through the weekend! Finally by Sunday night we're anticipating a cold front to arrive that brings a small rain chance and much cooler temperatures as we kick off the second week of Winter on Monday. Rain wise it looks like our best chance is with the arrival of the cold front otherwise we will only see very spotty activity over the next day or two with the increased moisture in our atmosphere.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today (Christmas Eve): AM Fog, Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Temperature: 81F
Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Overnight Fog
Temperature: 65F
Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph
Thursday (Christmas): AM Fog, Partly Cloudy Afternoon
Temperature: 80F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
I hope you have a great day and a Merry Christmas Coastal Bend!