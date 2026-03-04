Another day of warm and windy conditions, but rain chances return this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly Cloudy and Windy this afternoon

Repeat through Friday, with light chances of rain (10-20%)

Better rain chances this weekend with scattered t-storms possible (40-60%)

As we head into the middle of the first week of March we're still holding on to plenty of the warm and windy conditions across the area. This pattern is just about on a rinse and repeat patter through Friday for us. We do have a light rain chance since some storms should develop in Mexico and work this way. However they should be close to fizzling out if not already rained out by the time it reaches us.

The better chance for rain returns for us into this weekend with some upper level help. As we see a system develop towards the Baja California peninsula, it will line up to send more moisture and storm making energy into the Lone Star state. Currently we're watching from Saturday night into Sunday for some of our strongest chances at storms. Keep in mind that into next week we could continue seeing some waves of energy flowing into the area. Meaning right now I'm forecasting a 20-40% chance of showers/storms daily from Monday through Wednesday morning of next week. Just something to potentially plan for if you'll be on Spring Break during that time.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Windy

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy



Temperature: 68F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Windy

Temperature: 84F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!