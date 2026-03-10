Another cloudy and windy day, but more sunshine is on the way to close the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hey there and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy and Breezy today

Isolated Shower or two north tonight

~90F tomorrow with cold front arriving tomorrow night

~70s for afternoon highs on Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine

As we head into our Tuesday afternoon we're seeing another cloudy and breezy day across the Coastal Bend. Tonight we have the opportunity for a few isolated showers mainly for northern neighborhoods before more sunshine comes out tomorrow with us chasing the 90s. Here in Corpus Christi our current record stands at 91F from 2023 so we could even be record-breaking or tie it tomorrow.

Luckily as we head into tomorrow night and Thursday morning our next cold front will arrive and bring us much cooler temperatures. We'll see overnight lows dip into the low 50s and upper 40s once again and daytime highs only pushing the ~70F mark by Thursday! Following the front you can also expect plenty of sunshine as we head from Thursday and into the weekend. Also on the board another cold front looks like it'll try to push in by the start of next week and potentially also keep us cool into St. Patrick's Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, Isolated Showers North



Temperature: 70F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy Morning

Temperature: 90F

Winds: Morning: S 10-20 mph, Afternoon NW 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

I hope you have a great rest of your Tuesday Coastal Bend!