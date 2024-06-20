Watch Now
Weather

Actions

AFTER ALBERTO: More rainfall and gusty winds, but improving conditions overall

Daily rain chances linger into next week
Stefanie's WX 6-20-24
Rain Totals Watershed 6AM 6_20_2024
Posted at 8:01 AM, Jun 20, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday and first day of summer!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Flood Watch in effect through 1 p.m.
  • Many areas are still flooded- be careful!
  • More rain expected through next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Periodic tropical downpours, disrespectful winds
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: E 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: A few lingering showers
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Friday: Scattered showers and sunshine
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great day and be safe!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019