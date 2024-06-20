AFTER ALBERTO: More rainfall and gusty winds, but improving conditions overall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday and first day of summer!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Flood Watch in effect through 1 p.m.
- Many areas are still flooded- be careful!
- More rain expected through next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Periodic tropical downpours, disrespectful winds
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: E 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Tonight: A few lingering showers
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Friday: Scattered showers and sunshine
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great day and be safe!