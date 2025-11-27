CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Chilly morning Thursday

Great weather on Thanksgiving!

Windy Friday

Wet weekend

Pre-Thanksgiving

Thankful for this fall weather? Many of us appreciate the change after the recent mid-November hot streak. The 'fall feels' will linger in the forecast through the end of the week. Gusty winds have calmed this evening, just in time for temps to dip to the mid-50s by morning. Warm sunshine will make temps more pleasant throughout the day, with highs reaching the low to mid-70s on Thanksgiving afternoon!

Post-Thanksgiving

The cool-down won't last very long. Temps and humidity will increase through Saturday ahead of yet another cold front. Rain returns to the forecast for the weekend. Some neighborhoods will see rain as early as Friday night. Scattered showers and gusty winds should be expected on Sunday. High temps will drop from the 80s on Saturday to the 60s on Sunday! Indeed December looks to be off to a chilly start!

After a chilly start, Thanksgiving 2025 looks to be a beautiful day!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Clear and chilly!

Temperature: Low 53ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Thanksgiving Day: Cooler and sunny!

Temperature: High 74ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Increasing clouds, warmer

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Have a safe and wonderful holiday week!