Abundant humidity will keep a daily chance of passing showers in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Muggy week ahead

Daily chance of showers

Highs in the low to mid 80s

STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT

I'm watching for the possible development of a line of storms near the Interstate 35 corridor. If these storms develop and hold together, neighbors in Live Oak and Bee Counties could see some "sporty" storms. This is expected closer to midnight, so please have multiple ways to receive weather alerts just in case!

THIS WEEK

Humidity is abundant this week as dewpoint temperatures stay locked in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This will keep a chance of rain in the forecast each day this week. Our atmosphere is a bit unsettled and that makes it easier for passing showers to develop. Not everyone will see the rain and accumulations will be modest this week, but isolated showers will gift a few neighborhoods with a good sip of rain every now and then. Monday and Wednesday look to be the best opportunities for such activity. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Sunday Night: Mostly Cloudy, chance of storms

Temperature: Low 72°F

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Monday: Partly Cloudy, isolated showers

Temperature: High 83°F

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, humid

Temperature: Low 73°F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a great rest of your weekend!