Abundant humidity will keep a daily chance of passing showers in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Muggy week ahead
- Daily chance of showers
- Highs in the low to mid 80s
STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT
I'm watching for the possible development of a line of storms near the Interstate 35 corridor. If these storms develop and hold together, neighbors in Live Oak and Bee Counties could see some "sporty" storms. This is expected closer to midnight, so please have multiple ways to receive weather alerts just in case!
THIS WEEK
Humidity is abundant this week as dewpoint temperatures stay locked in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This will keep a chance of rain in the forecast each day this week. Our atmosphere is a bit unsettled and that makes it easier for passing showers to develop. Not everyone will see the rain and accumulations will be modest this week, but isolated showers will gift a few neighborhoods with a good sip of rain every now and then. Monday and Wednesday look to be the best opportunities for such activity. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Sunday Night: Mostly Cloudy, chance of storms
Temperature: Low 72°F
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Monday: Partly Cloudy, isolated showers
Temperature: High 83°F
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, humid
Temperature: Low 73°F
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a great rest of your weekend!