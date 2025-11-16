Above normal temperatures expected through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We have another warm and dry weekend in store.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Temperatures remain above normal through the weekend and majority of next week. Dry conditions also stick around in the forecast until midweek when our more northern neighbors are expected to get some rain, followed by the rest of the area by late week.
Another cold front approaches the Coastal Bend by late week as well, into Thursday and Friday, bringing our temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Have a great Saturday!