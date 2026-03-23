A warmer start to Monday morning, with a sunny final week of March ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mild mornings in the 60s with more cloud cover

Sunny/Breezy afternoons in the 80s for daytime highs

Cold front to close the week cools us off slightly for the weekend

No major rain chances in the seven day forecast

Starting off the final week of March we're sitting a little warmer out there in the 60s for morning lows so far. As we head through the rest of our Monday we'll see plenty of sunshine take us into the mid 80s for daytime highs this afternoon! As we roll through the rest of the week this is just about on a rinse and repeat style with morning cloud cover, 60s for lows, and higher humidity with the afternoons warming up into the 80s under plenty of sunshine.

By the weekend we're tracking our next cold front to work back into the area. Currently it's looking like Friday night arrival with a slight cool down in store for Saturday and Sunday back in the upper 70s potentially. Overnight lows will only dip into the lower 60s and upper 50s most likely. Currently the rain chance with it is sitting around ~20%, so not enough to make the seven day forecast for now, but we'll update you if there's any changes to the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy AM, Mostly Sunny PM

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy



Temperature: 64F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy AM, Mostly Sunny PM

Temperature: 86F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great Monday and start to your week!