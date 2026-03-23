A warmer start to Monday morning, with a sunny final week of March ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Mild mornings in the 60s with more cloud cover
- Sunny/Breezy afternoons in the 80s for daytime highs
- Cold front to close the week cools us off slightly for the weekend
- No major rain chances in the seven day forecast
Starting off the final week of March we're sitting a little warmer out there in the 60s for morning lows so far. As we head through the rest of our Monday we'll see plenty of sunshine take us into the mid 80s for daytime highs this afternoon! As we roll through the rest of the week this is just about on a rinse and repeat style with morning cloud cover, 60s for lows, and higher humidity with the afternoons warming up into the 80s under plenty of sunshine.
By the weekend we're tracking our next cold front to work back into the area. Currently it's looking like Friday night arrival with a slight cool down in store for Saturday and Sunday back in the upper 70s potentially. Overnight lows will only dip into the lower 60s and upper 50s most likely. Currently the rain chance with it is sitting around ~20%, so not enough to make the seven day forecast for now, but we'll update you if there's any changes to the forecast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly Cloudy AM, Mostly Sunny PM
Temperature: 85F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Temperature: 64F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy AM, Mostly Sunny PM
Temperature: 86F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
I hope you have a great Monday and start to your week!