A warm and muggy start to the week, but relief is on the way to kick off May

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Patchy Fog this morning with spotty drizzle for areas closer to the coast

Warm and Muggy for most of the week

Highs in the upper 80s today, lower 90s inland

Relief on the way by Friday with rain chances and cooler temps!

Warm End to April

As we go through this work week we'll be feeling the heat and humidity each day. Most mornings will be very cloudy if not even a little patchy fog and haze working in before it gives way to more sunshine and heat in the afternoons. Most days we'll be carrying daytime highs around the ~89-91F mark here in Corpus Christi with warmer temperatures as you work your way inland. Keep in mind on top of that with dew points in the 70s the "feels like" temperatures will be even warmer than that while you're outdoors!

Relief to end the Week

As we head into Friday evening we're expecting our next cold front to arrive in the Coastal Bend. This currently looks to bring a line of showers and storms potentially along it for Friday night plans. Going into the overnight time frame we would hold on to some rain chances as long as Saturday morning before they dried up into the weekend. Behind the front though we'll see much cooler temperatures for Saturday and Sunday! Both days look to be spent around the upper 70s to lower 80s, with drier dew points also waiting to be enjoyed in the wake of the cold front to kick off May this weekend!

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!