A warm and breezy start to April, with rain chances increasing for this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend! (and happy first day of April!)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warm and Windy this afternoon with highs in the 80s

Mugginess sticks around through the work week

Weekend cold front Saturday night into Sunday morning brings rain chances for Easter Sunday

As we kick off April today we're still in the rinse and repeat pattern we've seen this week. We'll see more cloud cover through the morning hours with some clearing into the afternoon. Daytime highs should get into the mid and upper 80s for most of us with a breezy southeasterly wind gusting to ~30-35mph at times. This pattern should remain with us through Friday before we see a shift for the weekend.

By Saturday evening we'll see our next cold front approach the region and as it does it looks to bring a line of showers and storms along with it. We'll still be in the mid 80s Saturday afternoon but Sunday and Monday are looking much cooler in the lower 70s for daytime highs. Rain wise we'll likely hold on to scattered showers Easter Sunday morning before it starts to clear up some towards the afternoon and evening. All in the final showers should start to exit the region as we head into Monday afternoon as we warm back up in the middle of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 87F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy



Temperature: 71F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 86F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday and start to April Coastal Bend!