A warm and breezy Friday to end the week, with cooler mornings for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Clouds this morning and temps in the upper 60s

Sunny and breezy this afternoon in the 80s for highs

More pleasant this weekend with highs around ~80F and plenty of sunshine

Increased fire danger through the weekend

As we get ready to close out the final full week of March we're looking at another warm and breezy Friday afternoon. Tonight we'll have a cold front arrive around the midnight time frame that gives us a brief opportunity for a few light showers in western neighborhoods, but rainfall totals will likely be minimal. We'll wake up a little cooler tomorrow around the 60F mark before we warm up towards 80F for the afternoon high.

Going into next week we're back on the warm up with winds returning from the southeast by tomorrow evening. Temperatures should be back to the mid 80s by Tuesday with the upper 80s as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. Luckily next week also brings more promising rain chances just outside of the seven day forecast going into Thursday and Friday. Currently we're sitting around a 30-40% chance as it works in, but with so much time to go the forecast will be sure to change either way.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Temperature: 86F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 25-30 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy



Temperature: 61F

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 80F

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend ahead Coastal Bend!