A toasty Tuesday in store for the Coastal Bend, but a stray shower is possible

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly cloudy skies with temps into the upper 80s and lower 90s

Feels like temps in the mid to upper 90s when you account for humidity

Stray shower possible daily along the sea breeze for the work week

Better rain chances return this weekend and to start next week

Tuesday Forecast

For today we'll see more sunshine coming out through the partly cloudy skies. This will help warm us into the upper 80s and lower 90s again, but with dew points in the upper 70s we'll be feeling closer to the century mark by peak heating this afternoon so make sure to hydrate! With the plentiful moisture we have we could see a stray shower develop along the sea breeze, but the by far majority of us will stay dry through the work week. Wind wise today it's pretty similar to yesterday with southeasterly flow around 10-20mph and peak gusts upwards of 25mph.

Rain Chances this Weekend

Heading into the weekend we'll hold on to the southeasterly flow keeping moisture prominent in the Coastal Bend. During the same time we'll be watching a frontal boundary working into the Lone Star and additional surges of moisture from the gulf leading to an increase in rain chances. However a lot of this is dependent on positioning and timing of the two systems coming together, so I would urge you to check back for the latest updates on weekend rain chances throughout the week! Right now we're forecasting scattered thunderstorms returning around a ~40% chance for Saturday and Sunday in case you're already trying to make weekend plans.

I hope you have a great Tuesday and stay cool!