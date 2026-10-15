A toasty Thursday, then a cold front arrives Friday for a cool and windy weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s

Cold Front arrives tomorrow late morning

Isolated showers Friday morning, windy Friday afternoon

Gale Watch in effect Friday 1PM - Saturday 1PM

Drier and Cooler for the Weekend in the 70s

Partly Cloudy and Warm for Thursday

Today we'll see plenty of sunshine with highs climbing into the upper 80s along the coast and lower 90s for inland neighborhoods. There will be a breeze from the southeast gusting up to 25mph at times, but a little less noticeable than yesterday. Stray showers are possible for a few of us, but they'll be rather weak and only amount to about 10-20% coverage for the region.

Cold Front Arrival on Friday for a Cooler Weekend

Friday morning into the early afternoon we'll see the cold front blast through the Coastal Bend! In the morning before the front we could see a few isolated showers and even a thunderstorm or two, but it won't be a drought busting rainfall. After the front passes, we'll dry out quickly and have very windy conditions with peak gusts near 30-40mph potentially so make sure to tie down the Halloween decorations a little tighter tonight! The wind will stick around through Saturday morning, but leaving us with cooler and drier conditions in place for the weekend with daytime highs expected in the 70s!

Humidity Returns with Possible Rain Chances Next Week

By Monday we'll start to see dew points back on the rise into the 50s, Tuesday with the 60s, and Wednesday with the 70s once again so you could call this a "taste of Fall" for the weekend. Along with that daytime highs will also be rising once again through the 80s, but the silver lining is that it could bring some better rain chances back to the table! By Tuesday to Wednesday some long range models have scattered showers pushing back into South Texas with about 30% coverage. Of course that's still a ways to go so we'll have to refine the forecast as we get closer, but we'll take every drop we can get!

I hope you have a great Thursday out there and stay cool!