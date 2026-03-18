A sunshine filled Wednesday as we chase warmer days heading into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Chilly start to the day in the upper 40s and lower 50s

Daytime highs this afternoon in the mid 70s

Warmer into the weekend in the 80s with a rain free forecast

As we head into the middle of the week we're officially starting to warm up across the area with morning lows coming in about ~10F warmer than yesterday. This afternoon should follow suit and also come in around the mid and upper 70s as opposed to yesterday's 60s with wall to wall sunshine!

Going into the next few days we'll be on a significant warming trend with daytime highs returning to the 80s tomorrow and slowly moving up through the 80s as we head into the weekend. By Saturday we could even be chasing the lower 90s for some of our inland neighborhoods once again. We're not looking too windy this week with most days coming in around 10-20mph, with the windiest days this weekend coming in with gusts around 25-30mph at their peak. We're also looking at a rain free seven-day forecast so you can store the umbrella away for now, but we'll update you if there's any changes to that forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Nice

Temperature: 76F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool



Temperature: 57F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph, G 15-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 82F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph, G 15-25 mph

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!