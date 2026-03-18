A sunshine filled Wednesday as we chase warmer days heading into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Chilly start to the day in the upper 40s and lower 50s
- Daytime highs this afternoon in the mid 70s
- Warmer into the weekend in the 80s with a rain free forecast
As we head into the middle of the week we're officially starting to warm up across the area with morning lows coming in about ~10F warmer than yesterday. This afternoon should follow suit and also come in around the mid and upper 70s as opposed to yesterday's 60s with wall to wall sunshine!
Going into the next few days we'll be on a significant warming trend with daytime highs returning to the 80s tomorrow and slowly moving up through the 80s as we head into the weekend. By Saturday we could even be chasing the lower 90s for some of our inland neighborhoods once again. We're not looking too windy this week with most days coming in around 10-20mph, with the windiest days this weekend coming in with gusts around 25-30mph at their peak. We're also looking at a rain free seven-day forecast so you can store the umbrella away for now, but we'll update you if there's any changes to that forecast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny and Nice
Temperature: 76F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool
Temperature: 57F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph, G 15-20 mph
Thursday: Mostly Sunny
Temperature: 82F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph, G 15-25 mph
I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!