A sunshine filled Thursday on the way with warmer daytime highs into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cool start for Thursday in the 50s (and lower 60s along the coast)

Sunny days and warmer afternoons in the 80s

Lack of rain for the seven day forecast

As we get ready to close out the third week of March we're on the warm up from where we started the week at in the 30s and 40s Monday morning. By the afternoon we should see daytime highs back into the 80s for most of us under wall to wall sunshine. This activity continues into Friday with just about copy and paste action as we start to chase the mid 80s for daytime highs here in Corpus Christi tomorrow.

Into the weekend ahead we'll hold on to the above average temperatures as we even see a few low 90s potentially for Duval county by Saturday afternoon. Into Sunday and next week the high pressure overhead slightly weakens and allows highs to fall back into the mid 80s. For now though the entire seven day forecast is coming in above average with the 60s and 80s for lows and highs with sunshine filling up the board! We'll update you when there's more changes on the rain side of things, but for now it looks like we'll remain dry for the majority of what we have left of March if not all of it.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 82F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Mild



Temperature: 60F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm

Temperature: 86F

Winds: S-SW 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great Thursday and enjoy the warmer weather today!