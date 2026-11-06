A stormy start on Friday will clear out in time for weekend fun

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cold front arrives early Friday

Storms ending throughout Friday morning

Heavy rainfall, flooding likely on Sunday

Friday forecast

Our next cold front will move across the Coastal Bend overnight. This will trigger storms for many neighborhoods during the wee hours of Friday morning, making for a tricky morning commute. Please give yourself some extra tme to head out the door for you morning commute. Thankfully, this activity will move offshore shortly after daybreak. A pleasant forecast will be in place on Friday.

This weekend

Friday and most of Saturday look to be just fine for any outdoor event. Expect mostly cloudy skies highs in the 80s. Saturday afternoon will present increasing showers to the mix. Any outdoor plans will become at risk of a rain out after sunset on Saturday,

Flood risk

On Saturday evening, abundant Pacific moisture and a "wrinkle" of low pressure in the mid- to upper-levels of the atmosphere will bring continuous rainfall to much of South Texas. Sunday morning looks to bring the heaviest rainfall, but periods of heavy rain are possible throughout the day and (as of the most recent update) into Monday as well. We'll continue to fine-tune this forecast as the Big Weather Picture becomes more clear.

Have a great rest of the week!