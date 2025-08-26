A stormy afternoon across our coastal neighborhoods, partly cloudy skies tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had goomy skies, roaring clouds, and rainfall this afternoon throughout portions of our coastal communities.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rain chances wrap up Wednesday

Thursday and Friday expected to be warmer

Rain chances return by the weekend

Tuesday is our rainier day of the week, but we will still see some passing showers Wednesday. High pressure builds in by Thursday and Friday and temperatures will be back to near-normal for this time of year, mid 90s for Corpus Christi.

Rain chances make a return this weekend, closer to Saturday evening into Monday. While we are expected to get some rainfall into Labor Day Weekend, this rain will not be as heavy as the rain we had today.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!