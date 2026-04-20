A soggy start to Monday, with more chances for rain on the way to start the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scattered Showers this morning with heavy downpours possible

A few rumbles of thunder into the late morning and early afternoon

Daytime highs in the lower 70s later today

Warmer afternoons the rest of the week getting back into the 80s

Starting off the new week we're already seeing a few scattered showers around the area expected to expand in coverage as we head through the morning commute hours. The potential is there for some heavier downpours at times so be careful of ponding on roadways and take your time out there! As we head towards the late morning and into the afternoon we could see some develop into thunderstorms, but this activity should remain sub-severe for us.

Tomorrow and Wednesday both carry a chance for some more of the isolated and scattered showers for the morning hours, but it isn't expected to be quite as widespread as what we're seeing today. After this we'll shift to more partly cloudy skies as we roll into the back half of the work week.

In terms of temperatures we'll be getting to the lower 70s for daytime highs today with winds returning from the east and southeast keeping humidity high as you step outside. Through the rest of the week we're getting back into the 80s for daytime highs increasing a couple degrees each day potentially even getting to the 90s again as we go into the weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Scattered Showers, with a Few Storms

Temperature: 72F

Winds: E 15-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with Scattered Showers

Temperature: 68F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy with Isolated Showers

Temperature: 79F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great start to the week!