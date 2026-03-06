A shower or two this morning, but we're watching another chance for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

Light shower or two possible this morning

Daytime highs in the mid 80s with gusty winds

Rain is on the way this weekend with best chances further north (30-50%) around Corpus Christi

As we get ready to close out the first week of March today we're seeing the warm and windy conditions. This weekend we could see some stronger storms try to work in, but it's still up in the air for Corpus Christi proper. Chances increase as you work from southeast to northwest with the highest totals nearby in areas towards San Antonio and the watershed. However, if the front moves further south than anticipated, this would mean a much greater chance for areas closer to Corpus Christi locally.

So if you're planning your weekend tomorrow I think you're okay either way. Tomorrow night we will see rain closer to George West and north to San Antonio, while if things change slightly we could also see that rain work into more central and southern neighborhoods of the Coastal Bend by Sunday morning. Sunday is looking fairly drizzly with on and off light showers, so not a total washout but it still might be a better idea to be indoors for that time.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Windy

Temperature: 86F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy



Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Saturday: Isolated AM Showers, Mostly Cloudy Afternoon, Evening Storms to the Northwest

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

I hope you have a great Friday and end to your week Coastal Bend!