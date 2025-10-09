CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Small Craft Advisory in effect from Oct. 9 at 5 a.m. until Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

Coastal flooding is likely to return late-week

Windy on Thursday

Time's almost up! The opportunity to see a quick sip of rain in your neighborhood is fleeting. Thursday brings the last chance for isolated showers. As seen in the past few days, the first round of showers will likely move over our coastal neighborhoods, albeit the timeline looks to be a little after sunrise. The second window will open during the afternoon, though showrs will be largely focused inland. A weak cold front is currenty fizzling out in Central Texas, keeping conditions warm and humid here in the Coastal Bend. Expect winds to become northeast, bringing relief from the humidity. You'll notice less of that 'air-you-can-wear' feeling by Friday morning.

A QUICK SIP: Thursday is our last chance for spotty showers

This weekend, expect morning low temperatures in the mid- 60s and afternoon highs near 90ºF. The weekend will be dry with less humidity and no meaningful rain expected. Something I'm watching in the forecast is the movement of a cold front over the northern Gulf Coast. A few days ago, it seemed likely that it could reach the Coastal Bend; the help needed from 'upstairs' in the upper-levels of the atmosphere just don't seem to be coming together. If the front ultimately makes it here over the weekend, that would only improve our forecast — don't get your hopes up! I'm also watching for a chance of showers next Tuesday.



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, stray AM showers

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers

Temperature: High 921ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, not as muggy

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful evening!