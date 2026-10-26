A partly cloudy Monday morning, before rain chances return for the week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly to mostly cloudy skies for Monday

Highs this week in the low to mid 80s

Scattered showers return by this afternoon and continue through Thursday

Halloween looks partly cloudy, with lower rain chances

Cloudier skies with rain chances on the rise

We'll hold on to more cloud cover for Monday with pops of sunshine at times as the clouds filter through the region. As we go into the afternoon we'll likely start to see a few of the downpours affecting our coastal neighborhood from Rockport through NAS-Corpus Christi before starting to spread further inland this evening. Overall it will be very scattered activity amounting to roughly 30-40% coverage on the radar. We'll potentially see more of this activity as we head into the next few days, with our current model calling for some overnight tonight that could be heavy at times. Where we do see the heavy downpours we could pick up between ~0.5-1.5" coming down over the next 48 hours, with some extra rain chances in store for Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Late week and Halloween Outlook

By Thursday evening into Friday we'll likely see the rain chances start to dial back. For now they can't be entirely ruled out so we're holding on to a 20% chance for the Halloween holiday, but there's still time for the forecast to change either way so make sure to check back for updates as we head through this work week! I'm leaning towards the drier solution this weekend, which would see more partly cloudy skies and temperatures on the rise into the upper 80s for the weekend!

I hope you have a great Monday and start to the week Coastal Bend!